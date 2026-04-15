‘Muka Wa Ruto’ - Kenyan TikToker trolls KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH with viral AI video depicting him as a LADY in mini skirt and crop top (WATCH)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichung’wah, has once again become the subject of online trolling after a TikToker shared an AI‑generated video depicting the vocal legislator as a woman dressed in a miniskirt and crop top.

The clip, which has gone viral, shows Ichung’wah catwalking like a Slay Queen while wearing a white crop top emblazoned with the phrase “Muka wa Ruto.”

The slogan, meaning “Ruto’s wife,” was previously used to mock Ichung’wah over his unwavering defense of President William Ruto’s administration during the Gen Z‑led anti‑Government protests.

The jibes eventually forced Ichung’wah to respond publicly.

“You know I am a close associate of our President William Ruto in Parliament, but I hear some people on social media have started calling me Ruto’s wife,” he said.

“When you look at me, do I look like Mama Rachel?”

“My face looks like an upside‑down shoe.”

The TikToker’s latest creation has now taken the banter to a new level, sparking fresh conversations online.

Netizens have been quick to react, with some finding the parody hilarious while others criticized it as disrespectful.

Watch the video>>> below

Here is the real Muka wa Ruto official.

Huyu ndio anagongea Rachael Anakonda. pic.twitter.com/xYcMv4NOLS — Majuu Alone 🇰🇪 (@jaokojohnmark) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST