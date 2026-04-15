An aerial view of former Energy CS CHARLES KETER’s multi-million residence in Kericho emerges - The energy docket is a cash cow! WANDAYI is stealing billions







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - A concerned Kenyan has shared an aerial view of former Energy Cabinet Secretary, Charles Keter’s palatial home in Kericho.

The state-of-the-art residence sits in the middle of a forested piece of land, drawing attention due to its size and location.

Keter served as the Energy CS during the previous Government and was at some point linked to several corruption scandals.

The energy docket is widely believed to be a cash cow, and currently, there are reports of a multi-billion scandal involving senior officials in the Ministry and Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi.

Wandayi reportedly bought a home worth Ksh 400 million, months after being appointed to the lucrative docket.

Below is a photo of Keter’s residence in Kericho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST