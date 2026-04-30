“Men Are the Prize” - Kenyan TikToker RISH KAMUNGE declares and points out extreme lengths many women go to in pursuit of men







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - Kenyan TikToker, Rish Kamunge, has set social media ablaze with her unapologetic views on modern relationships after boldly declaring that “men are the prize.”

In the viral video, Kamunge questioned the extreme lengths she believes many women go to in pursuit of men.

“Men are the prize.”

“I know it will not sit well with you, but men are the prize.”

“Have you seen the things women are doing to get men?”

“I mean, some even go to witch doctors. Is it this serious?” Kamunge said.

She added that women are investing heavily in beauty routines, cosmetic procedures, and even spiritual interventions to get a man.

“You people are fasting and praying. You want to tell me that I can take a whole week fasting and praying so that God can give me a man?”

“Don’t I have other things in life that I can pray for?” she added.

Kamunge contrasted these efforts with what she described as a lack of similar commitment from men, claiming she has never seen men go to such extremes to attract women.

“I have not seen a man go to the extent women go to so they can get a woman,” Rish said.

“But we ladies cannot even leave the house without applying tones of makeup… literally we go through the knife for this,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST