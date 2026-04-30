“It’s Not Racism” - SHIKSHA ARORA explains why some estates in Lang’ata and Westlands are exclusively occupied by Indians (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - Kenyan media personality, Shiksha Arora, has shed light on why certain Nairobi estates, particularly in Lang’ata and Westlands, are exclusively occupied by Kenyan‑Indians.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque Podcast, Arora revealed that the trend is because of diet and lifestyle.

She revealed that many families observe strict vegetarian practices, avoiding meat, eggs, onions and garlic.

“They don’t even eat garlic and onions… no meat or eggs,” she said, adding that even the smell of meat can be uncomfortable.

In shared living spaces, this becomes a challenge, naturally shaping housing preferences.

Beyond diet, she highlighted the role of established community systems citing groups such as Bohra Muslims who have built integrated neighbourhoods with schools, hospitals and residential estates.

These facilities provide cultural continuity and convenience, encouraging families to settle within familiar environments.

“They have a community of their own… schools, hospitals, and estates,” she explained.

Her remarks offered a fresh perspective on the trend that often sparks speculation.

Shiksha Arora Explains Why Some Estates In Lang’ata And Westlands Are Exclusively Occupied By Indians, Says “It’s Not A Matter Of Race But Vegetarianism… They Don’t Even Eat Onions Or Garlic”



📹 @micchequepod pic.twitter.com/RuVMnBQg8t — NAIROBI GOSSIP CLUB (@NairobiGossips) April 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST