Look but don’t touch!! A well-endowed LADY leaves male revelers ogling as she dances the night away at Quiver Kilimani - See NYASH! (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - A city Slay Queen stole the spotlight as she danced the night away at Quiver Lounge in Kilimani, a high-end entertainment joint popular with middle-class city residents.

In the video, the well-endowed lady is seen unleashing energetic dance moves while rocking a figure-hugging dress that highlighted her slim waist and curves.

Male patrons could not help but admire her presence as she lit up the floor with her dance moves.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST