Hapendi Ujinga! An angry fundi destroys the work done in an apartment after his dues were not paid (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A fundi has gone viral after he was captured on camera causing destruction in an apartment following a payment dispute.

According to reports, the fundi had been contracted to carry out interior works, which he completed as agreed.

However, the client failed to pay for the services rendered.

After a prolonged back-and-forth, the frustrated fundi returned to the apartment and destroyed the work he had done.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with some sympathizing with the fundi over non-payment, while others condemned the destruction of property.

Watch the videos below

Huyu Fundi Hapendi Ujinga... pic.twitter.com/u23Rj6M8LV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST