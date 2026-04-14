Media Personality NATALIE GITHINJI blasts body shamers in fiery Instagram rant - “Burn in Hell”







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - Media personality, Natalie Githinji, has delivered a bold and unapologetic message against body shaming, making it clear that she will not tolerate such negativity on her platforms.

Taking to Instagram, the NTV presenter called out those who criticise others based on appearance, describing the behaviour as immature and harmful.

“I don’t tolerate this kind of nonsense and immaturity…. If you’re too pressed to body shame any human,” she said, adding that people should focus on their own lives instead of tearing others down.

She stressed that body shaming has no place in society, urging individuals to embrace kindness and respect.

“Stop body shaming people, young or old…. mnasumbua watu hawana issue na vile wako kwanini? Let people be…. wewe hustle and ask God to help you live longer,” she added.

Her fiery remarks also highlighted the damaging effects of harsh comments, especially on young girls.

She revealed that many have reached out to her after being insulted online, showing how deeply the issue cuts.

According to her, constant criticism erodes confidence and leaves lasting emotional scars.

“Women body shaming women go to hell, anyone body shaming anyone, burn in hell…. you making young girls flock my dm’s juu ya vile mnawatusi hadi confidence ni rumour kwao,” she said.

To those who have faced body shaming, she offered encouragement:

“You are stronger and more beautiful than just stupid words from useless people.”

Natalie’s powerful stand against body shaming comes from a deeply personal place.

Before she publicly disclosed that she has been battling endometriosis, a painful condition that affects many women, she had already endured harsh criticism following her drastic weight loss.

At the time, online trolls speculated cruelly about her appearance, with many resorting to insensitive remarks instead of empathy.





The Kenyan DAILY POST