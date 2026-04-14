Veteran rapper KING KAKA opens up on mysterious illness that nearly claimed his life - “I Bargained with God”







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan rapper, Kennedy Ombima, better known as King Kaka, has opened up about nettling an illness that struck about two to three years ago and nearly claimed his life.

In a candid conversation with comedian and media personality, Oga Obinna, the Kaka Empire CEO recalled the frustration of being gravely unwell while doctors struggled to find a diagnosis.

“There was a time I was praying for a disease, wacha nipatwe na kitu ndio waanze kutreat,” he admitted, explaining how endless tests kept returning negative results.

Despite reassurances that he didn’t have cancer, the lack of answers left him emotionally drained and desperate for treatment.

At the peak of his illness, King Kaka’s condition deteriorated so rapidly that he began preparing for any eventuality.

He confessed to bargaining with God from his bed, convinced his time had come.

“There was a time I bargained with God kwa my bed, I was like’ I know this is my time and am ready for it,'” he recalled.

Fearing his children would witness him being carried out in a body bag, he misled his family into rushing him to hospital.

“Nilidanganya home ndio wanipeleke hospitali because I did not want my kids wanione nikitolewa na bodybag,” he said.

Once admitted, he even contacted his lawyer to update his will, certain the end was near.

The physical toll was devastating as he became so thin that sitting was painful, often lying on a duvet in the back seat during hospital trips.

Against all odds, King Kaka eventually recovered, a turnaround he now calls a miracle.

“When I got healed, nikikula roundi people would tell me ‘God is great’,” he recalled.

Today, he embraces life with gratitude, reminding fans that his joy comes from surviving a battle few knew he was fighting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST