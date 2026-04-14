Media Personality ADELLE ONYANGO reveals her ‘secret weapon’ against Nairobi shenanigans - “I always keep it at my front door’







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - Media personality, Adelle Onyango, has opened up about a ritual she claims blocks bad energy and keeps her home peaceful.

Taking to Instagram, Adelle revealed that she always keeps a glass of salt water at her front door to shield her space from negative energy.

“For YEARS I’ve always kept a glass of water with a pinch of salt at my front door, to absorb any bad energy I may return with from my shenanigans or that may happen upon my home,” she revealed.

She went on to explain how the water seems to mirror her lifestyle.

She’s noticed that when she spends more time indoors, the water remains clear.

But during seasons when she’s constantly out and about, the water changes quickly, becoming cloudy.

“If it’s a season where I hardly leave the house, the water stays clear. If it’s a season where I’m outsiding hard, in no time the water is dirty,” she explained.

These patterns, she is convinced, aren’t random and have become a reminder to pay closer attention to the environments she moves through and the energy she encounters.

Over time, the consistency of these observations has strengthened her belief in the practice, making it a permanent fixture in her routine.

Her revelation has sparked lively conversations on beliefs and rituals people swear by.





The Kenyan DAILY POST