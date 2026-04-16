Detectives raid a drug den in Mombasa and arrest a foreign man believed to be a notorious drug trafficker selling hard drugs (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - What began as a crucial piece of intelligence received by officers from the National Police Service yesterday unfolded into a successful anti-narcotics operation in Mombasa County.

A team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and officers from Kadzandani Police Station followed the trail of information to the Musufini area, where a suspected foreign drug trafficker was believed to be operating, setting the stage for a swift and calculated intervention.

Acting with precision and coordination, the officers moved in and successfully apprehended the suspect, effectively disrupting the suspected illicit operation.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of heroin packaged in various forms, indicating a well-structured distribution network designed to evade detection while reaching multiple points within the supply chain.

Investigations continue to establish the full scope of the operation, including possible accomplices and distribution links, as efforts intensify to clamp down on the proliferation of hard drugs within the coastal region and beyond.

The success of this operation underscores the critical role of timely intelligence in combating drug trafficking.

It also reflects the Service's continued resolve to dismantle networks that threaten the safety, health and well-being of communities.

Via DCI