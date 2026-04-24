This curvy slay queen turned heads in a Nairobi club with her daring outfit - Men were salivating (VIDEO)







Friday, April 24, 2026 - A video of a bold Slay Queen having a good time in a Nairobi club has caused a buzz on social media.

In the video, the well-endowed lady is seen causally vibing to the music while looking tipsy.

However, it is her daring outfit that has set tongues wagging.

Her see-through figure-hugging outfit has sparked mixed reactions with some netizens lauding her confidence and others just stunned by her audacity.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST