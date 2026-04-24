This curvy slay queen turned heads in a Nairobi club with her daring outfit - Men were salivating (VIDEO)

Friday, April 24, 2026 - A video of a bold Slay Queen having a good time in a Nairobi club has caused a buzz on social media.
In the video, the well-endowed lady is seen causally vibing
to the music while looking tipsy.
However, it is her daring outfit that has set tongues
wagging.
Her see-through figure-hugging outfit has sparked mixed
reactions with some netizens lauding her confidence and others just stunned by
her audacity.
Watch the video>>> below
Ndio huyu sasa..... pic.twitter.com/S2Puh55VBs— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 24, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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