Man recounts how a cunning LADY he offered a ride from Mwea to Nairobi extorted him Ksh 10,000 - Never give a female stranger a ride in your car!







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A new trick by cunning ladies has left many men shaken, with one incident from Embu serving as a chilling warning.

A victim has narrated how he was driving from Embu to Nairobi in his private car when he met a woman at Mwea town.

She asked if he was headed to Nairobi and offered to pay Kshs 400 for the ride.

He agreed, believing the money could cover tea or fuel.

But upon reaching Nairobi, instead of paying, the woman suddenly demanded Kshs 10,000.

Shocked, the driver tried to reason with her, only for her to threaten him.

“Unataka nipige nduru?” She warned she will scream in the CBD, claiming he had slept with her and was now refusing to pay.

Fearing public humiliation and mob justice, the man reluctantly gave in.

According to him, the woman seemed well‑connected in town, suggesting she works in cahoots with rogue elements.

The incident highlights how easily men can be trapped.

Even if one insists on innocence, convincing a spouse or the public becomes nearly impossible.

What looks like a harmless favor could turn into a nightmare.





The Kenyan DAILY POST