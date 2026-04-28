Heartbroken Kenyan man confronts his girlfriend after catching her cheating - She accuses him of spying on her and dumps him! (SCREENSHOTs)







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A heartbroken Kenyan man has taken to X to narrate how he caught his girlfriend cheating, only for her to flip the script on him.

Sharing screenshots of their conversation, the man revealed that he confronted her with evidence of infidelity, but instead of admitting fault, she accused him of spying and abruptly ended the relationship.

“The fact you don’t believe me and made a decision to what you did, I beg to excuse myself please, in good faith… sipendi spy kabisa,” she wrote.

The stunned boyfriend pressed her, asking: “nimekuekelea anything?”

But she doubled down, replying: “It ends here. Am ashamed of you spying on me. We are done.”

Despite catching her red‑handed, the man admitted he was devastated and still hoped they could work things out.

His confession, however, quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST