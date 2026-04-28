Court documents show that TONY ODHIAMBO, the man who killed CONNIE at Kileleshwa Airbnb, did the unthinkable to another LADY at Himalayas Heights in Kilimani last year (LOOK)







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - Tony Odhiambo, the main suspect in the murder of 22-year-old university student, Connie Githinji, at a Kileleshwa Airbnb, is also linked to another case, with reports indicating that he targets women through dating sites.

Court documents show that Tony was charged with luring a lady identified as Gloria Makio Salome to an Airbnb at Himalayas Heights in Kilimani, where he did the unthinkable to her on 15th September 2025.

A warrant of arrest had been issued against him after he skipped court.

Former KTN journalist, Saddique Shaban, revealed that Tony had been bribing rogue DCI officers to evade arrest after committing heinous acts against women.

See court documents linking him to the assault incident in Kilimani.

The Kenyan DAILY POST