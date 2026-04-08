Man flees after spending Ksh 227,000 with three female KMTC students at Webuye Falls View Resort - Leaves fake details (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 8, 2026 - A man is being sought after fleeing without settling a hefty bill at Webuye Falls View Resort Hotel.

According to reports, the man checked into the hotel on Thursday night at around 11:30 PM after being dropped off by a car.

He reportedly spent the night drinking.

On Friday morning, he went for a run, returned to the hotel, and spent the day eating and drinking.

During the day, three female KMTC students reportedly joined him and spent time with him at the facility.

The following day, Saturday, he is said to have maintained a similar routine, going for a run, returning while intoxicated, eating and spending the night at the hotel.

On Sunday morning, the man went for his usual run but never returned, leaving the hotel without settling his bill.

Hotel staff later discovered that he had provided false details during check-in.

His Airtel number, which remains active, has reportedly gone unanswered.

He is said to have left behind an unpaid bill totaling Ksh 227,000.

The hotel is now appealing to the public for any information that could help trace him and recover the money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST