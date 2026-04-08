Heartbroken MUBABA cries out after his Slay Queen wife dumped him for a younger man after squandering his wealth (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 08, 2026 - An elderly man has opened up about how his Slay Queen wife walked out on him after squandering his wealth.

According to his narration, he took the young woman from the village, funded her education until she graduated, and gave her a comfortable life.

But her lifestyle soon changed drastically.

In a bid to keep her happy, he sold three of his four houses just to maintain her expensive tastes.

At one point, the woman claimed that she was battling a strange illness.

The man says he sent her back to her parents for care, only to later discover that the sickness was fabricated.

Shockingly, she had already moved on with a younger man.

Now left counting his losses and nursing a broken heart, the man’s story has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens sympathized with his plight, while others mocked him, reminding him of the popular phrase “Dust is constant.”

Watch the video>>> below

This man picked a kienyeji girl, started dating her, took her back to school, and paid her fees in full until she graduated.

Then her lifestyle changed drastically. He had 4 houses and sold 3 of them just to maintain her and treat her so-called fake illness.

Eventually, he… pic.twitter.com/BvSFCuWmP3 — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST