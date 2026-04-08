Ripe and Succulent!!! This bold MUMAMA flaunting her curves has left men drooling - This is how they drive BEN 10s crazy (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 08, 2026 - A growing trend of older women, popularly known as wamama, dating younger men, often referred to as Ben 10s, is taking over social spaces.

Once frowned upon, these relationships now appear widely accepted, with many wamamaz openly flaunting their younger partners without fear of judgment.

Adding to the conversation, a viral video of a curvy mumama confidently showing off her curves has stirred reactions online.

Netizens joked that they finally understand why Ben 10s find it hard to resist such women, with many praising her boldness and charm.

Watch the video>>> below

"Don't date 30+ women for your sanity"



The 30+ women: pic.twitter.com/PtVWENqXnF — Joshua 🤠 (@Joshstilldey) April 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST