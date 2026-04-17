He was a serial conman! Victims celebrate as KDF Captain EDWIN KAUNGA is arrested for killing his beautiful wife over claims of infidelity - KARMA exists!!







Friday, April 17, 2026 - Fresh allegations have emerged against KDF Captain Edwin Kaunga Muthoni, the officer accused of fatally stabbing his wife, Anita Mugweru, in Nakuru, as multiple individuals now claim he defrauded them in vehicle deals.

As news of his arrest spread, several victims took to social media, describing Kaunga as a “serial con” who used his side hustle as a car broker to lure unsuspecting buyers.





One victim claimed to have lost Ksh 600,000 after expressing interest in a vehicle Kaunga had advertised.

According to the account, Kaunga requested a 10% deposit, which was sent.

However, after a mechanic inspected the vehicle and flagged mechanical issues, the buyer attempted to pull out of the deal.

The suspect refused to refund the deposit and instead engaged the buyer in cat and mouse games.

Another victim reported losing Ksh 461,000 under similar circumstances, accusing Kaunga of failing to deliver the promised vehicle after receiving payment.

Kaunga is currently in police custody over the killing of his wife, a 29-year-old Accountant, who was stabbed to death during a domestic dispute in front of their young child.

Below are social media posts from victims who were defrauded by the KDF officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST