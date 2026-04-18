Life is fragile!! Beautiful LADY dies a day after complaining about ‘flu’ on X - RIP ALEXA (PHOTOs)

Saturday, April 18, 2026 - The unexpected passing of
Alexandria Demas, just a day
after complaining about battling a flu on X has
left netizens in shock.
On April 14th, she tweeted: “This flu is kicking my *** sana.”
Tragically, on April 15th, her family announced her
sudden demise in a heartfelt statement:
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our
beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, Alexa.”
“Details
regarding the memorial service and burial will be shared in due course.”
The family did not disclose the cause of death, sparking
speculation among netizens about the severity of the flu she had mentioned.
Many expressed shock at how quickly events unfolded, noting
that she was active online only hours before her passing.
Her death has ignited conversations about the fragility and unpredictability of life, with tributes pouring in across social platforms.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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