Life is fragile!! Beautiful LADY dies a day after complaining about ‘flu’ on X - RIP ALEXA (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - The unexpected passing of Alexandria Demas, just a day after complaining about battling a flu on X has left netizens in shock.

On April 14th, she tweeted: “This flu is kicking my *** sana.”

Tragically, on April 15th, her family announced her sudden demise in a heartfelt statement:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, Alexa.”

“Details regarding the memorial service and burial will be shared in due course.”

The family did not disclose the cause of death, sparking speculation among netizens about the severity of the flu she had mentioned.

Many expressed shock at how quickly events unfolded, noting that she was active online only hours before her passing.

Her death has ignited conversations about the fragility and unpredictability of life, with tributes pouring in across social platforms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST