DeMATHEW’s widow CAROLYNE stirs online buzz after sharing a romantic video with a mystery man in a lavish hotel – She was previously linked with CS KABOGO (WATCH)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - Carolyne DeMathew, widow of the late Mugithi legend, John DeMathew, has set social media abuzz after sharing a romantic video with a mystery man in a lavish hotel setting.

The clip, backed by a soulful ballad, shows a smiling Carolyne embraced by the unidentified man whose face remains hidden.

The hotel room is adorned with red roses scattered across the floor and bed, creating an atmosphere befitting a couple deeply in love.

The video comes six years after the tragic death of her husband, and has reignited public curiosity about her private life.

Recently, Carolyne was linked to ICT Cabinet Secretary and former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, though she never confirmed the rumors.

Her latest post>>> has fueled fresh speculation, with netizens debating whether the mystery man marks a new chapter in her life or simply a playful moment captured on camera.

Carolyne DeMathew is off the market again pic.twitter.com/C49BaRiQNH — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) April 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST