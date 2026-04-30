LADY with ‘homa kubwa’ shows remarkable transformation after she accepted her situation and started taking medicine – See how she is glowing now (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - A young woman has stunned netizens after sharing her powerful journey of resilience and transformation while living with H!V.

Just a year ago, she was in denial, refusing to take her medication and struggling with the reality of her diagnosis.

Today, she is glowing, healthy, and confidently embracing life after starting antiretroviral therapy (ARVs).

Once she began ARVs, her health rebounded dramatically, proving that H!V is manageable and not a death sentence.

She now proudly lives with an Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U) status, meaning she cannot transmit the virus and can look forward to a full, healthy lifespan.

Photos of her remarkable transformation, from frail and bedridden to radiant and vibrant lady full of live has wowed netizens.

Her openness has sparked conversations online, challenging stigma and reminding netizens that appearances can be deceiving.

She is also urging netizens to know their status and start treatment immediately if positive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST