LUO man exposed as a notorious deadbeat father with over 25 kids in different parts of the country - LADIES urged to be careful! Jamaa Ni Hatari (PHOTO)







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - A woman has come forward to accuse Stephen Oduor of being a notorious deadbeat father.

According to her claims, Stephen has over 25 children in different parts of the country.

She further alleges that he unsuccessfully vied for an MCA seat and has a pattern of luring women into relationships before abandoning them after they become pregnant.





It is also claimed that he has married more than 20 women and later divorced them, leaving his ex-wives to raise their children single-handedly.

His photo was shared in a newly formed Facebook group where women expose absentee fathers.





The Kenyan DAILY POST