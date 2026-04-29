LADY reveals her shocking encounter with TONY ODHIAMBO, the key suspect in CONNIE GITHINJI’s murder, after luring her to an Airbnb in Athi River - “I was to die”







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - A woman has come forward and narrated a chilling encounter with Tony Odhiambo, the key suspect in the murder of Murang’a University student, Connie Githinji, at an Airbnb in Kileleshwa.

According to her account, she met Tony at a club where he was spending lavishly on alcohol before they exchanged phone numbers.

She claims he later invited her to an Airbnb in Athi River.

The woman alleges that while at the apartment, she suddenly became disoriented despite not being drunk.

In a state of confusion, she says she fled by jumping from the balcony and landed on the ground.

She further claims that a security guard at the premises came to her aid and prayed for her, after which she regained consciousness.

In a leaked voice note circulating online, the woman describes Tony as a “ritualist” and alleges that Connie may have gone through a similar ordeal.

“I was to die that night. I know what that lady went through,” she is heard saying.

The voice note was shared by a popular X personality.

Listen to the victim’s voice note.

The Kenyan DAILY POST