Estranged wife heartbroken after seeing the woman her husband replaced her with - Claims he downgraded! “Mimi Ni Mrembo Kumliko” (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - An estranged wife has expressed her heartbreak on social media after seeing the woman her husband left her for.

She shared her photo alongside that of the other woman, claiming that her husband downgraded instead of upgrading.

“Dear men, mukiamua kutufanyia replacement, tufanyieni replacement na vitu munaezatembea nazo, sio viumbe dhaifu za kuchongwa,” she posted on Facebook.

Her post attracted massive attention online, with many urging her to heal and move on, while others noted that her husband may have been looking for peace rather than beauty.





Estranged wife.





Her replacement.





The Kenyan DAILY POST