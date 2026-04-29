KIKUYU woman cries out after her husband dumps her for getting a tattoo of RUTO’s face and ‘tutam slogan’ - “He chased me away” (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Rachel Muthoni, a mother of two from Mwiki, Kasarani, has taken to social media to cry for help after her husband of ten years dumped her over their differing political views.

Muthoni narrated that the trouble began when she openly declared her support for President William Ruto’s presidency, while her husband leaned towards the “wantam” faction.

Speaking in an interview, she revealed that last Friday, she went a step further by getting a tattoo of Ruto’s face alongside the “tutam” slogan as a bold show of loyalty to the current regime.

This did not sit well with her husband.

“He saw these tattoos as I was going into the shower. I got the tattoos because I am an ardent supporter of the president, and I didn’t care about what would happen.”

“So he chased me away, because he wondered why I did not get his face tattooed on my body,” she recounted.

Now displaced from her matrimonial home, Muthoni says the loss of her marriage has hit her hard.

“I don’t think having a political stand is a bad thing. I know I have lost my marriage because of my stand, but I support President Ruto.”

“I plead with the President to help me. I was to release a song in his honour when all this happened,” she said.

See her photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST