KIKUYU LADY blasts her toxic mother-in-law in viral Facebook post - “Hii Ni Mwaka Ya Kuambiana Ukweli”







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - A woman has sparked reactions online after sharing a heated Facebook post exposing her toxic relationship with her boyfriend’s mother.

In the viral post, the woman accused the mother-in-law of pretending to be friendly towards her for personal gain.

She also shared a photo of the mother-in-law wearing a wig she claims to have bought for her, only for the older woman to later say it had been shipped from the United States by her sister, whom she had previously said does not support her.





The woman has been making a series of posts targeting her boyfriend and his family after their relationship crumbled due to infidelity.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST