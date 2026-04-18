Kenyans react as it emerges the infamous SABINA JOY in Narobi CBD is facing auction over Sh1.4 m debt (LOOK)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - The infamous Sabina Joy Bar and Restaurant in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) is staring at an insolvency suit over an alleged Sh1.4 million debt owed to fintech firm, KopoKopo.

According to suit papers circulating on social media, KopoKopo has threatened to file a bankruptcy petition against the popular establishment if the debt is not settled within 21 days.

The news has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens joked that even the ever-busy outlet - long associated with Nairobi’s nightlife, has not been spared by the biting economic times.

Others dismissed the matter as trivial, arguing that the owners of Sabina Joy not only own the building housing the bar, frequented by men seeking “quick relief,” but also control several other establishments across the city.

To them, Sh1.4 million is little more than pocket change.

The Kenyan DAILY POST