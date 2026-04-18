Kenyans react as it emerges the infamous SABINA JOY in Narobi CBD is facing auction over Sh1.4 m debt (LOOK)

Saturday, April
18, 2026 - The infamous Sabina Joy Bar and Restaurant in
Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) is staring at an insolvency suit over
an alleged Sh1.4 million debt owed to fintech firm, KopoKopo.
According to suit papers circulating on social media,
KopoKopo has threatened to file a bankruptcy petition against the popular
establishment if the debt is not settled within 21 days.
The news has sparked mixed reactions online.
Some netizens joked that even the ever-busy outlet - long
associated with Nairobi’s nightlife, has not been spared by the biting economic
times.
Others dismissed the matter as trivial, arguing that the
owners of Sabina Joy not only own the building housing the bar, frequented by
men seeking “quick relief,” but also control several other establishments
across the city.
To them, Sh1.4 million is little more than pocket change.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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