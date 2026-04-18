“A Country of Ten Millionaires and Ten Million Beggars?” Questions emerge as luxury rides with customized number plates turn heads in Nairobi - Are these KALENJIN oligarchs (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - High-end luxury vehicles recently spotted cruising through the streets of Nairobi have sparked debate online, with many Kenyans pointing to the growing gap between the rich and the poor.

Photos of the sleek, top-of-the-range machines, worth millions of shillings, have been widely shared on social media, drawing mixed reactions.

While some admired the cars for their elegance and status, others saw it as a symbol of deepening inequality in the country.

The sighting comes at a time when many Kenyans are grappling with the high cost of living, rising fuel prices, and increased taxation.

Critics of President William Ruto’s administration argue that current economic policies are widening the wealth divide, benefiting a small elite while leaving millions struggling to make ends meet.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST