Kenyan LADY cuts off a friend of 4 years for getting rid of three pregnancies after she told her she was pregnant again and needed help - “I blocked her”







Sunday, April 05, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has taken to X to narrate why she was forced to end a four‑year friendship with a close female friend.

In a candid thread, she revealed that since 2022, her friend had faced three unplanned pregnancies, each time relying on her for financial support during hospital visits.

She explained that during the first incident, the man involved disappeared, leaving her to step in as a supportive friend.

A year later, she again covered the costs, noting that her friend had previously helped her financially.

By the third pregnancy, however, she admitted feeling guilty for enabling what she described as a risky and repetitive cycle.

Despite sitting her friend down to warn her of the dangers, the pattern continued.

The breaking point came when her friend called recently, pregnant once more, and asked for help.

This time, she refused, blocked her number, and shared her frustration online.

“As much as I’m pro‑choice, it doesn’t make sense to me how irresponsible some women can be.”

“I don’t want to be dragged into the madness when I’m also going through problems of my own,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST