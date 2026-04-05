Equity Bank’s Juja Branch teller accused of stealing from customers during withdrawal - Be careful when withdrawing at Counter Number 2

Sunday, April 5, 2026
- A concerned customer has taken to X to raise an alarm over alleged
irregularities when withdrawing cash at Equity Bank’s Juja Branch.
The complainant claims that after withdrawing Ksh 3,000 on
one occasion, only Ksh 2,900 was received.
A similar incident reportedly occurred during a subsequent
withdrawal of Ksh 2,000, where the customer alleges he received Ksh 1,900
instead.
According to the post, the customer suspects that a teller
at Counter No. 2 may be responsible, suggesting that this could be a recurring
issue affecting multiple customers.
The individual further called on Equity Bank management to investigate the matter.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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