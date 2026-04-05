Equity Bank’s Juja Branch teller accused of stealing from customers during withdrawal - Be careful when withdrawing at Counter Number 2







Sunday, April 5, 2026 - A concerned customer has taken to X to raise an alarm over alleged irregularities when withdrawing cash at Equity Bank’s Juja Branch.

The complainant claims that after withdrawing Ksh 3,000 on one occasion, only Ksh 2,900 was received.

A similar incident reportedly occurred during a subsequent withdrawal of Ksh 2,000, where the customer alleges he received Ksh 1,900 instead.

According to the post, the customer suspects that a teller at Counter No. 2 may be responsible, suggesting that this could be a recurring issue affecting multiple customers.

The individual further called on Equity Bank management to investigate the matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST