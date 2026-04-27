KAMENE GORO’s husband, DJ BONEZ, speaks after she claimed he abandoned her while battling for her life in ICU - “One Day You’ll….”







Monday, April 27, 2027 - Media personality, Kamene Goro, recently opened up about a harrowing health scare, revealing that doctors once told her she had only 12 hours to live.

Speaking on a podcast, she also disclosed that her husband, DJ Bonez, was not by her bedside during those critical moments.

“My husband said it was hard for him,” Kamene disclosed, reflecting on his absence during her emergency hospital stay.

Kamene further revealed the painful reality of her time in ICU, noting that she was the only patient in her ward who survived.

“Everyone I was with in ICU didn’t make it. I was the only one who came out,” she said.

In response, DJ Bonez took to Instagram with a cryptic post.

“I won’t talk much but one day you will know my story.”

His statement has fueled speculation about the state of their marriage, with fans questioning whether the couple is facing deeper struggles behind the scenes.





The Kenyan DAILY POST