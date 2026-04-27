KAMEME GORO exposed for lying that her husband didn’t visit her in the ICU - A person who had a patient in the same ICU drops a bombshell







Monday, April 27, 2026 - Former Kiss 100 radio presenter, Kamene Goro, has been trending after alleging that her husband DJ Bonez abandoned her while she was fighting for her life in the ICU.

Speaking on a podcast, Kamene accused her husband of betrayal and claimed that only her mother and a few friends stood by her during her hospital stay.

In a surprising turn of events, a social media user who says they had a patient in the same ICU has shared a different account, insisting that the husband was present throughout her admission.

“But he was there. Consistently there. I saw him there in the ICU distraught and overwhelmed each time we went to see our cousin (may he RIP),” the user wrote.

The user further claimed that the husband was frequently at the hospital during visits and was also involved in efforts to raise funds for the hospital bill, including being given a gig at the Bull Karen to help clear the expenses.





The Kenyan DAILY POST