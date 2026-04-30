KAMENE GORO is back to partying after ICU scare - Spotted at Quiver Lounge Kilimani







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - Former Kiss 100 radio presenter, Kamene Goro, has been trending after opening up about her near-death experience that saw her admitted to the ICU in critical condition.

Speaking on a podcast, Kamene revealed that doctors had given her just four hours to live, but she survived after undergoing a complex surgery that reportedly cost millions of shillings.

It now appears she is getting back to her usual party life following her discharge.

On Wednesday night, she was spotted at Quiver Lounge in Kilimani partying with friends, sparking mixed reactions online.

While some social media users said she deserves to enjoy her life after the ordeal, others cautioned her against excessive partying, warning that it could be detrimental to her health.

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST