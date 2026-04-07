“I Married Myself!” - Comedienne ANNE KANSIIME opens up on paying her own dowry and struggles to get pregnant (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 07, 2026 - Renowned Ugandan comedienne, Anne Kansiime, has candidly opened up about her unconventional journey to marriage and motherhood, revealing why she once paid her own dowry.

Speaking on a popular podcast>>>, the mother of one disclosed that at the peak of her career, she was eager to settle down but her then-partner couldn’t afford the dowry.

Determined to move forward, she took matters into her own hands.

“I married myself, I paid my own dowry,” she confessed.

Kansiime admitted that the decision later weighed heavily on her, realizing she had essentially “married herself” - a factor that contributed to the eventual breakup with her longtime partner.

She also spoke about her struggles with infertility before eventually being blessed with a son, a journey she says reshaped her outlook on life.

Despite the challenges, she insists she has no regrets.

“Everything I’ve been through has shaped me.”

“Regretting the past doesn’t change anything,” she affirmed.

“I married myself, I paid my own dowry,” Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime opened up about her struggles in marriage, which eventually led to her breaking up with her longtime partner.



🎥The Second! pic.twitter.com/4bQ82J6ZJ8 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 7, 2026