Who broke this MUBABA’s heart? See how he was passionately singing to a heartbreak song - Dust is constant (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 07, 2026 - A video of an elderly man, fondly referred to as Mubaba, singing his heart out to a popular heartbreak anthem has set social media abuzz.

Captured during what appears to be a live concert, the Mubaba, who was among the crowd, can be seen pouring raw emotion into the lyrics, which lament the pain of love and its betrayals.

The clip has since gone viral, sparking a wave of humorous reactions online.

Many joked that whoever broke his heart must have done him dirty, leaving wounds that never healed.

Others quipped that heartbreak is the ultimate equalizer, sparing no one, not even older men.

Watch the video>>> below

Nyinyi madem mnatesa hadi babu zenu na mahaba🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KnSlCvGA1l — TheRealMvitaOne (@FauzKhalid) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST