“I Am Very Romantic” - Woman Rep aspirant, MILLICENT OMANGA, shares screenshot of man sliding into her DM, later turns bitter after being ignored







Wednesday, April 8, 2026 - City politician and Woman Rep aspirant, Millicent Omanga, has shared a humorous message sent to her by a man who attempted to hit on her via a direct message.

In the message, the man boldly describes himself as romantic and expresses his interest in building a relationship that could lead to marriage.

“I am a very romantic guy. Kindly give me a chance to have a relationship leading to marriage,” the message reads.

However, the man became upset after Omanga failed to respond to his message.

He later changed tone, calling her a “useless leader” and claiming that he would not vote for her, despite stating that he is a registered voter in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST