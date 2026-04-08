Amanda Resort management responds to claims that Kakamega Woman Rep ELSIE MUHANDA’s takes BEN 10s to the facility’s Room No. 21 for “MECHI”







Wednesday, April 8, 2026 - Amanda Resort management has firmly dismissed allegations circulating online that Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda frequently takes Ben 10s to the facility for secret escapades.

In a statement shared on the resort’s official social media platforms, the management clarified that the claims, specifically referencing “Room No. 21”, are false and misleading.

“Amanda Resort does not have any room designated as ‘Room 21’,” part of the statement read.

The management further emphasized that the establishment operates under strict professional standards and maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of misconduct.

Additionally, the resort warned Muhanda’s former Personal Assistant, who spread the rumours online, that legal action could be taken if he continues to associate the facility with the controversy.

Read the full statement below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST