How a daring man kidnapped senior prison officer’s teenage daughter, demanded Ksh 200,000 ransom before being cornered by detectives (PHOTO)

Wednesday, April 15,
2026 - In a swift and decisive operation, detectives drawn from the Crime
Research and Intelligence Bureau (CR&IB) augmented by their counterparts
from Malindi Sub-County have arrested a suspect and successfully rescued a
17-year-old girl who was abducted from her home in Malindi Sub-County.
The minor was reported missing on April 12, 2026, by her
father, a senior officer serving at GK Prison Malindi.
Preliminary
investigations revealed that the girl had been communicating with unknown
individuals using two mobile phone numbers prior to her disappearance.
What began as a missing person report quickly escalated into
a confirmed abduction case after the suspect, later identified as Lucky Okoth,
contacted the family demanding a ransom of Ksh. 200,000 while issuing threats
to harm the victim.
The suspect even
allowed the girl to speak directly with her parent, confirming she was in
captivity.
Through meticulous forensic analysis and intelligence-led
tracing, DCI detectives tracked the suspect to the Muyeye area in Malindi town,
where he was arrested.
The 17-year-old girl was safely rescued and has been
reunited with her relieved family.
She has since been taken to a medical facility for necessary
examination and care.
Detectives continue to pursue active leads to establish the full circumstances of the abduction, including the possible involvement of accomplices.
Via DCI
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