How a daring man kidnapped senior prison officer’s teenage daughter, demanded Ksh 200,000 ransom before being cornered by detectives (PHOTO)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - In a swift and decisive operation, detectives drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CR&IB) augmented by their counterparts from Malindi Sub-County have arrested a suspect and successfully rescued a 17-year-old girl who was abducted from her home in Malindi Sub-County.

The minor was reported missing on April 12, 2026, by her father, a senior officer serving at GK Prison Malindi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl had been communicating with unknown individuals using two mobile phone numbers prior to her disappearance.

What began as a missing person report quickly escalated into a confirmed abduction case after the suspect, later identified as Lucky Okoth, contacted the family demanding a ransom of Ksh. 200,000 while issuing threats to harm the victim.

The suspect even allowed the girl to speak directly with her parent, confirming she was in captivity.

Through meticulous forensic analysis and intelligence-led tracing, DCI detectives tracked the suspect to the Muyeye area in Malindi town, where he was arrested.

The 17-year-old girl was safely rescued and has been reunited with her relieved family.

She has since been taken to a medical facility for necessary examination and care.

Detectives continue to pursue active leads to establish the full circumstances of the abduction, including the possible involvement of accomplices.





Via DCI