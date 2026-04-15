Tragedy as a 9-year-old boy who was abducted in Kiambu County is found murdered - 2 suspects, among them a 75-year-old man, arrested (PHOTO)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of a 9-year-old boy in Kajai, Githunguri Sub-County, Kiambu County, following a swift investigation by detectives.

The suspects, identified as James Ngigi Ngendo, 32, and James Mburi Chichu, 75, are currently in custody after being arraigned in court, where police obtained 10-day custodial orders to allow for further investigations.

The initial investigation was launched after the victim’s mother reported the incident. She had left her son at home in the care of his grandmother and sister while attending a family gathering in Kipipiri.

Shortly after her departure, the grandmother received a call from an individual later identified as James Ngigi Ngendo, who claimed to have abducted the child and demanded a ransom of KSh 150,000.

Detectives smoked out the first suspect from his hideout in the Gitothua area of Ruiru Sub-County. He subsequently led officers to the second suspect in the Kigio area of Githunguri Sub-County, culminating in their arrest.

With the suspects in custody, the search for the missing boy continued.

Acting on leads from the arrested suspects, detectives conducted a search at the premises where the first suspect had been living prior to the incident.

The search resulted in the discovery of the body concealed in a manila bag, hidden under clothing materials on the rooftop.

Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene, and the body was moved to Mukoe Funeral Home, where it awaits a postmortem examination.





Via DCI.