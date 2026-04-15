DJ KROWBAR opens up on how faith carried him through grief after wife’s death – “I Loved This Girl and Deeply Miss Her”







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - Veteran gospel DJ, Karumba Ngatia, popularly known as DJ Krowbar, has shared an emotional reflection on losing his wife, Joyce Wanjiru, revealing how faith, gratitude, and love continue to guide him through the pain of grief.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, April 15th, 2026, the celebrated DJ admitted that accepting the painful reality of life without his wife has been difficult, but his belief in God continues to be his anchor.

“There is a reality I have to accept ‘Death didn’t make my marriage ugly’….,” he wrote.

DJ Krowbar explained that his understanding of death is shaped by his Christian walk.

To him, death is not just an end but part of a deeper spiritual journey.

“In this Christian walk, death is our introduction to Christ. When we accept Christ, we are dying ourselves for his sake (His will over our lives),” he shared.

Reflecting on his marriage, he expressed gratitude for the years he spent with Joyce.

“In my wife’s case, I honour the Lord for what he gifted me (a really good marriage) for the time.”

“He allowed. I loved this girl and I deeply, deeply miss her,” he said.

He also acknowledged the strong role Joyce played in his life and career, noting that her encouragement and presence were invaluable.

Remembering her brings both pain and gratitude, he admitted, adding that expressing his emotions helps him process grief.

Joyce Wanjiru Karumba passed away on Monday, January 26th, 2026 after complications following a kidney transplant in 2025.





The Kenyan DAILY POST