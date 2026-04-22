Ndoa Si Mchezo! Slay Queen shows how pregnancy transformed her (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - A lady has sparked online buzz after sharing a video documenting how pregnancy has transformed her appearance.

In the clip, she begins by posting a photo of herself before pregnancy, where she appears stylish, confident and showcases her curves.

The video then shifts to her current state during pregnancy, highlighting visible physical changes that come with the journey to motherhood.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

Some praised her honesty and confidence in showing the reality of pregnancy, noting that such transformations are natural and should be embraced.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST