





Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a lady at a luxurious hotel in Tanzania, in a case that has sparked widespread attention online.

The deceased, identified as Ashlee Jenae on Instagram, had reportedly travelled to Tanzania for vacation with her mzungu fiancé, Joe McCann.

According to reports, the two were staying together at the hotel when the incident occurred.

Upon interrogation, Joe claimed that Ashlee took her own life, an assertion that authorities are now investigating as they piece together the circumstances surrounding her death.

Ashlee was known for her lavish lifestyle on social media, where she had amassed over 71,000 followers on Instagram.

Her friends have since taken to social media demanding justice, urging investigators to thoroughly probe the boyfriend and establish the truth behind her untimely death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST