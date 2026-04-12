LADY catches her fiancé leaving a date with another woman - Turns out she is his wife of 6 years (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 12, 2026 - A lady was left in shock after catching her fiancé with another woman, only to discover that the woman was actually his wife.

In a video shared online, the heartbroken lady is seen confronting the pair as they left a hotel where they had reportedly met for a date.

“Hey lovebirds!” she is heard shouting, drawing their attention.

In the tense exchange that follows, the man is heard denying that he knows her.

As the confrontation continues, the other woman drops a bombshell, revealing that she has been legally married to him for six years and that they even have a child together.

Watch the dramatic video>>> below

Married for 6 years, engaged for 3,and both worlds just collided 😳😤 pic.twitter.com/A6gBlw0Rzu — Plūtø Lørd (@Plutolord4nc) April 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST