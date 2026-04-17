Dimple surgery takes over as the latest cosmetic trend with women spending up to Ksh 450,000 to get artificial dimples (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 17, 2026 - A new cosmetic craze where women are getting artificial dimples is taking over 2026.

Women are reportedly shelling out as much as $3,500 (Ksh 450,000), just for one side of the face.

Photos of ladies flaunting their freshly carved dimples have flooded social media, sparking heated debate.

On one hand, supporters argue it’s a safer bet compared to other high-risk cosmetic surgeries.

On the other, critics dismiss it as a symptom of low self-esteem and the relentless chase for the ever-shifting “perfect beauty standard.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST