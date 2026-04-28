“I am a survivor and ready to talk” - Beautiful LADY (in PHOTOs) escaped death after being lured to an Airbnb by TONY ODHIAMBO, main suspect in CONNNIE GITHINJI’s murder

Tuesday, April 28,
2026 - It is now emerging that Tony Odhiambo, the main suspect in the
murder of Murang’a University student, Connie Githinji, at an Airbnb in
Kileleshwa, could be a serial offender.
Odhiambo is alleged to have been targeting young women
through dating sites, luring them to Airbnbs in leafy suburbs, where he will
drug them and commit unspeakable acts.
Reacting to the trending story in which Tony is accused of
killing Connie over the weekend, another young lady has come forward, claiming that
she was also a victim of the suspect’s brutality.
Luckily, she says she escaped death and lived to tell her
story.
The woman revealed that she is ready to speak out now that
the suspect has been arrested.
Check out her comment and photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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