“I am a survivor and ready to talk” - Beautiful LADY (in PHOTOs) escaped death after being lured to an Airbnb by TONY ODHIAMBO, main suspect in CONNNIE GITHINJI’s murder







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - It is now emerging that Tony Odhiambo, the main suspect in the murder of Murang’a University student, Connie Githinji, at an Airbnb in Kileleshwa, could be a serial offender.

Odhiambo is alleged to have been targeting young women through dating sites, luring them to Airbnbs in leafy suburbs, where he will drug them and commit unspeakable acts.

Reacting to the trending story in which Tony is accused of killing Connie over the weekend, another young lady has come forward, claiming that she was also a victim of the suspect’s brutality.

Luckily, she says she escaped death and lived to tell her story.

The woman revealed that she is ready to speak out now that the suspect has been arrested.

Check out her comment and photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST