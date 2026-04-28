GAUCHO’s stunts on TikTok leave netizens wondering whether he is fit to sit as a board member at Mama Lucy Hospital (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - ODM goon, Calvince Okoth alias Gaucho, has been pulling stunts on TikTok, leaving netizens questioning whether he is fit to serve as a board member at Mama Lucy Hospital.

In the videos, Gaucho appears shirtless as he flaunts his newfound fortune.

A section of social media users argue that he may not be suitable for such a serious role, citing his online behavior.

Gaucho was appointed as a board member at Mama Lucy Hospital by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, a move that sparked public uproar.

Many argued that he lacked the academic qualifications to hold such a position, noting that he is a school dropout.

Watch his Tiktok videos below and be the judge

Gaucho living in luxury lifestyle, education is not everything pic.twitter.com/eLoWYJd8uu — Dawood🇰🇪🇸🇦 (@Entr_dawood) April 28, 2026

Daktari Calvince Gaucho Okoth getting ready for a Board Meeting at Mama Lucy Hospital...... pic.twitter.com/XLoayYz2BF — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) April 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST