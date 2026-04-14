GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatus, Mood and Money Fest, captured on camera being driven recklessly along Naivasha-Nakuru Highway, posing danger to other road users (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - Netizens have raised concerns after two flashy matatus owned by President William Ruto’s son, George, were captured on camera being driven recklessly along the Naivasha-Nakuru Highway.

The two vehicles, christened Mood and Money Fest, had reportedly been hired for an out-of-town road trip.

In the video, the drivers are seen racing along the busy highway, seemingly oblivious to the danger they posed to other road users.

This is not the first time the two matatus have been in the spotlight for breaking traffic rules.

Some online users have claimed that the drivers operate with impunity, alleging that no traffic police officer can arrest them.

Watch the video>>> below

GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatus, Mood and Money Fest pic.twitter.com/hVXJ4ecdIi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST