A man captured on camera walking along the streets of Nairobi CBD brandishing a panga in broad daylight, as Kenyans raise concern over the rise of goonism







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A middle-aged man caused a spectacle in the Nairobi Central Business District after he was captured on camera strolling through the streets while brandishing a panga.

In the video, the unidentified man is seen walking along a busy street, lifting the panga as passersby watch in shock, with some appearing to move away from him.

It is not clear whether he was mentally unstable.

The video>>> comes at a time when concerns have been raised over the rise of goonism in the country.

Armed Man with a Machete Reported Roaming Nairobi CBD, Public Urged to Stay Alert.



Where are the security agencies? @DCI_Kenya pic.twitter.com/xactyKbtB6 — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) April 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST