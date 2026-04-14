A man captured on camera walking along the streets of Nairobi CBD brandishing a panga in broad daylight, as Kenyans raise concern over the rise of goonism



Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A middle-aged man caused a spectacle in the Nairobi Central Business District after he was captured on camera strolling through the streets while brandishing a panga.

In the video, the unidentified man is seen walking along a busy street, lifting the panga as passersby watch in shock, with some appearing to move away from him.

It is not clear whether he was mentally unstable.

The video>>> comes at a time when concerns have been raised over the rise of goonism in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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