A man captured on camera walking along the streets of Nairobi CBD brandishing a panga in broad daylight, as Kenyans raise concern over the rise of goonism

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A middle-aged man caused a spectacle in the Nairobi Central Business District after he was captured on camera strolling through the streets while brandishing a panga.
In the video, the unidentified man is seen walking along a
busy street, lifting the panga as passersby watch in shock, with some appearing
to move away from him.
It is not clear whether he was mentally unstable.
The video>>> comes at a time when concerns have
been raised over the rise of goonism in the country.
Armed Man with a Machete Reported Roaming Nairobi CBD, Public Urged to Stay Alert.— Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) April 13, 2026
Where are the security agencies? @DCI_Kenya pic.twitter.com/xactyKbtB6
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments