





Sunday, April 5, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that his late brother, Nderitu Gachagua, had a complicated family setup and, despite reportedly having multiple relationships and children born out of wedlock, his will catered for everyone.

According to Gachagua, his late brother’s will is studied at the Kenya School of Law due to how well it was drafted.

He also accused President William Ruto of attempting to use his brother’s death for political mileage.

Gachagua went on to suggest that Ruto, just like his late brother, has children born out of wedlock and other secret women (mipango ya kando), who could potentially seek a share of his wealth when he dies.

He urged the President to study his late brother’s will instead of challenging it.

The remarks come after Ruto accused Gachagua of interfering with his late brother’s will in a bid to disinherit some family members, claims that Gachagua has strongly denied.

Watch the video>>> below

GACHAGUA labels RUTO a “womanizer,” claims he has children out of wedlock, and MIPANGO YA KANDO just like his late brother NDERITU GACHAGUA - “Study my brother’s will instead of fighting it” pic.twitter.com/ShOameHoJX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST