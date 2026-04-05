GACHAGUA goes bare knuckle, accuses RUTO of beating up his wife - Claims she wears goggles in public functions to hide injuries (VIDEO)

Sunday, April 5, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack against President William Ruto, accusing him of subjecting his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, to physical abuse.
Speaking at a public function, Gachagua condemned what he
described as retrogressive behavior, stating that domestic violence should not
be tolerated.
He added that although he also experiences domestic
disagreements at home, he prefers to resolve them amicably rather than
resorting to violence.
Gachagua further claimed that at times, the First Lady
appears at public events wearing goggles to conceal injuries.
In recent weeks, Gachagua and Ruto have been engaged in
ongoing public spats, some of which have crossed into personal territory
involving their families.
Gachagua has vowed to continue hitting back if his family is
dragged into political battles.
Watch the video>>> below
GACHAGUA goes bare knuckle, accuses RUTO of beating up his wife - Claims she wears goggles in public functions to hide injuries pic.twitter.com/DKDCoE6ABx— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 5, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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