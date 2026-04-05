GACHAGUA goes bare knuckle, accuses RUTO of beating up his wife - Claims she wears goggles in public functions to hide injuries (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 5, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack against President William Ruto, accusing him of subjecting his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, to physical abuse.

Speaking at a public function, Gachagua condemned what he described as retrogressive behavior, stating that domestic violence should not be tolerated.

He added that although he also experiences domestic disagreements at home, he prefers to resolve them amicably rather than resorting to violence.

Gachagua further claimed that at times, the First Lady appears at public events wearing goggles to conceal injuries.

In recent weeks, Gachagua and Ruto have been engaged in ongoing public spats, some of which have crossed into personal territory involving their families.

Gachagua has vowed to continue hitting back if his family is dragged into political battles.

Watch the video>>> below

GACHAGUA goes bare knuckle, accuses RUTO of beating up his wife - Claims she wears goggles in public functions to hide injuries pic.twitter.com/DKDCoE6ABx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST